Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 127 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 85 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 886 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 11 % on Tuesday, when 137 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district has reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were 137 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 10.7 % on Tuesday, when 19 persons tested positive.


