Coimbatore district attains 94.07% overall pass in SSLC public exam, Tiruppur registers 92.38%

: Coimbatore district clocked an overall pass percentage of 94.07% in the SSLC public examination, occupying the 12th position.

A total of 39,740 students - 19,614 boys and 20,126 girls - appeared for the exam. Girls scored better with 96.50% compared to 91.46% performance by boys.

The district has improved its position from 13 (93.49% overall pass) in the 2023 public exam.

This time around, 190 schools have achieved cent percent results: 34 government schools, 15 aided schools, and 141 matriculation self-financing schools.

As many as 1114 students have scored centum in Mathematics. Centum scorers in other subjects: English - 25, Social Science - 191, Science - 320.

In the Corporation limits, a total of 1,765 students from 27 Corporation schools secured pass marks. They comprised 655 boys and 1110 girls.

The overall pass percentage was 88.12, reflecting a one percentage point rise over last year.

Three schools at Udayampalayam, Siddhapudur and Varadharajapuram have secured cent percent pass.

Fifty-four inmates of Coimbatore Central Prison, including four women, who appeared for the exam have secured pass marks.

A convict Manikandan scored 379 out of 500 marks, emerging first among the inmates. Gowtham secured 359 marks, and George Ashok Kumar got 358 marks.

Superintendent of Prisons M. Senthilkumar presented them sweets, and congratulated all the inmate candidates and teachers for their performance

Tiruppur district was placed at 21st position with an overall pass percentage of 92.38.

A total of 30180 students - 14710 boys and 15470 girls - appeared for the exam.

Thirty-six government schools and one under Adi Dravida Welfare Department achieved cent percent results.

In all, 154 schools, including 114 self-financed schools, had registered cent percent pass.

There were 1,419 subject-wise centums. The maximum centum scores were in Mathematics (910) followed by Science (279) and Social Science (220).

The district has slipped from 11th position in 2023. Out of 3,767 failed students, 1,365 had scored below the minimum in one subject.