GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Coimbatore Corporation warns against manual scavenging, mandates mechanised cleaning of sewers

Updated - May 08, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Published - May 07, 2024 10:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a training course on safe cleaning practices for underground drains and septic tanks conducted by the Corporation on Tuesday, Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran warned against manual scavenging in the city.

During the session, it was emphasised that sanitation workers are prohibited from manually entering cesspools for cleaning, as mandated by the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. To ensure safety, machinery must replace manual labour for sewage cleaning, with mandatory insurance for workers. Personal protective equipment, including reflective clothing, eye protection, headgear, gloves, and masks, are provided and must be worn at all times during work.

“Sewage truck owners are instructed to exclusively respond to public calls via the toll-free number 14420 for sewage-related services. Direct contact from the public should be redirected to the official number for documentation purposes, including caller details,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

Further, all sewage disposal vehicle owners have been instructed to possess a toxic gas measuring device and discharge sewage only after gas elimination. Disposal into water bodies or open spaces is prohibited, with strict adherence to transport regulations, limiting discharge to authorised treatment plants. Entry into manholes is strictly restricted to specified circumstances outlined in the ordinance.

During the meeting, the Commissioner highlighted the legal ramifications for violations, including imprisonment and fines. The use of machines for cleaning sewers and cesspools was mandated by Ordinance No. 1 of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, dated January 2, 2023, with strict penalties for non-compliance.

First-time violators shall be punished with imprisonment for two years or with a fine of ₹2 lakh or with both, while second-time violators will be punished with imprisonment for five years or with a fine of ₹5 lakh or with both.

Further according to the ordinance, lorries will be impounded if found to be in repeated contravention of the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Act, 1998.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.