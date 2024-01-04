Coimbatore Corporation seizes vehicle dumping waste at Vellalore dump yard

January 04, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday seized a truck containing 2,800 kg wet and dry waste sent for illegal dumping to Vellalore dump yard, by a mall on Saravanampatti Road.

As per orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), a commercial entity cannot dispose more than 100 kg of waste at the city’s central dump yard, which is currently reeling under piles of legacy waste.

“We spotted the truck on time and prevented the dumping of waste. However, further action on this is yet to be decided,” a Corporation official said. However, an official from the mall denied the charge.