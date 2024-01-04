GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation seizes vehicle dumping waste at Vellalore dump yard

January 04, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday seized a truck containing 2,800 kg wet and dry waste sent for illegal dumping to Vellalore dump yard, by a mall on Saravanampatti Road.

As per orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), a commercial entity cannot dispose more than 100 kg of waste at the city’s central dump yard, which is currently reeling under piles of legacy waste.

“We spotted the truck on time and prevented the dumping of waste. However, further action on this is yet to be decided,” a Corporation official said. However, an official from the mall denied the charge.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / waste management

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.