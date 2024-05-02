GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation plans to install green net shades at traffic signals

May 02, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Motorists halt at a traffic signal in the scorching heat in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Motorists halt at a traffic signal in the scorching heat in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Much to the relief of motorists and pedestrians grappling with the soaring temperature in the city, Coimbatore Corporation has planned to install green nets at various locations, including traffic signal junctions.

According to Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, the inspiration for this initiative stems from a project undertaken by the Public Works Department in Puducherry. “We have seen the positive impact of similar measures in other cities and aim to replicate it in Coimbatore to provide respite to motorists and pedestrians,” he said.

While proposals have been submitted to the City Police for approval, discussions are ongoing regarding the feasibility of installing these nets at identified spots. “The civic body is collaborating closely with traffic police authorities to assess the practicality and potential impact on traffic flow at each proposed location,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

The initiative has garnered significant support from residents and commuters, many of whom have expressed their struggles while standing under the sun at traffic signals. “The travel does not tire me out as much as standing under the Gandhipuram signal for a prolonged period does,” said P. Sathish, a motorist, highlighting the need for shade at busy intersections.

Some commuters have emphasised the importance of extending shade coverage beyond just the signal area. “Signals like Town Hall witness heavy congestion, with motorists often encroaching on pedestrian crossings to escape the heat. Longer nets are necessary to address this issue effectively,” said Madhivannan, an autorickshaw driver.

Residents have also identified key areas such as Saravanampatti, Sai Baba Colony, Singanallur junction, Oppanakara Street, Town Hall, Kuniyamuthur, and Sundarapuram as priority locations for installing the green nets. Additionally, bus stands along Mettupalayam Road have been highlighted as crucial points requiring shade to improve passenger comfort.

