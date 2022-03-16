Coimbatore Corporation launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for 12-14 age group

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar (left) inaugurating the COVID-19 vaccination for children at the Corporation school on Chetty Street in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 12-14 age group.

According to the sources, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated the campaign in the presence of officials at the Corporation Hr. Sec. School on Chetty Street.

The Corporation began the campaign after the Central Government had permitted vaccinating the age group a few days ago. The Corporation had administered Corbevax vaccine to 291 students in the school.

To roll out the vaccination campaign across schools, the Corporation had asked the managements of private school to allot a day and time. A few managements had promised to get back after taking the parents’ consent.

The Corporation had planned to vaccinate children in the age group only in schools and it had estimated that it had to vaccinate 50,000 students in the age group as the Central Government guideline said 2.76% of the population to be in the group.

The Corporation had asked the doctors in each of its 32 urban primary health centres to reach out to the school managements in their jurisdiction and stay behind in the school for half-an-hour after the last child was vaccinated, the sources added.