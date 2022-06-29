Coimbatore Corporation clears encroachments

The Corporation removed encroachments near Kurichi Kulam in South Zone on Wednesday, to facilitate the development of the tank under the Smart City scheme.

A corporation official told The Hindu that the buildings were demolished based on the Supreme Court order to remove the encroachments in water bodies. As many as 198 buildings that were constructed illegally by encroaching the tank in Gandhi Nagar, Saddam Nagar and Tiruvalluvar Nagar in ward 87 were demolished.

The official said that the civic body has already demolished 46 encroachments on Tuesday and 12 more buildings are pending. People who were living in houses that were constructed by encroaching upon the water bodies and roads were shifted to the new houses constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, four years back, added the official.

Through the scheme, the corporation has involved in developing infrastructure facilities across the city that includes renovation and beautification of seven water bodies.