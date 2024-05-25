GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corpn. take steps to clear stormwater drains and canals as monsoon approaches; residents identify additional spots

Updated - May 25, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 05:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Corporation has cleared waste and silt from the Singanallur Tank inflow canal on Trichy Road near a private school.

Coimbatore Corporation has cleared waste and silt from the Singanallur Tank inflow canal on Trichy Road near a private school. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

As the monsoon season approaches, the Coimbatore Corporation has made strides in enhancing the city’s flood defences, upgrading crucial stormwater drains and canals. However, residents have also brought to light new areas in need of urgent attention to prevent inundation.

The stormwater drain at Lanka Corner, notorious for problems during heavy rains, has undergone renovation. “We’ve installed a new pre-cast stormwater drain to efficiently collect rainwater. Although there might be slight stagnation, there’s no need to block off the area for traffic anymore,” said Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

Additionally, upgrades have been made to several canals, including one leading to the Singanallur tank on Trichy Road and another flowing towards Kumaraswamy tank by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), to better manage water flow.

Areas needing attention

However, despite these measures, locals have reported new problem spots overlooked before. Singanallur and Peelamedu recently experienced flooding, a rare occurrence in many years. “Previously, even during the worst monsoons, our streets weren’t waterlogged,” said Selvi, a shop-owner on Kamarajar Road.

Several commercial establishments and residents near Singanallur bus stand experienced knee-deep flooding during recent heavy summer showers. “This has not happened before. The civic body needs to check all canals and stormwater drains near Singanallur tank,” urged G. N. Vasu, a resident of Krishna Colony, located behind the bus stand.

In Seeranaickenpalayam, residents reported waste dumping into the Krishnampathy tank inflow canal near the Sugarcane Breeding Institute. “The Corporation cleans it, but someone dumps waste at night. Without fines, this will not stop, causing flooding at the tank’s entry,” a resident stated.

Another region that experiences severe inundation during rains is a settlement of about 600 houses around the Selvachintamani tank. The majority of this area lacks proper roads, leading to easy flooding caused by waste accumulation and subsequent blockage of the inflow canals.

“Water from the tank stagnates along its southern edge, mixing with underground sewage and creating an unbearable stench,” said J. Suda, a resident of Selvapuram IUDP Colony.

Mr. Prabhakaran said that the civic body is coordinating with residents and is surveying the newly-reported areas. “We will allocate resources to address these issues promptly and if waste is being dumped, we will impose fines,” he added.

