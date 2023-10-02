HamberMenu
Coimbatore City Police, central prison celebrate Gandhi Jayanthi

October 02, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Children engaged in cleaning drive on the Armed Reserve campus of the Coimbatore City Police on Sunday.

Children engaged in cleaning drive on the Armed Reserve campus of the Coimbatore City Police on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Various programmes centered around the Father of the Nation marked Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations organised by the Armed Reserve (AR) of the Coimbatore City Police on Monday.

According to the police officers, a cleaning competition for ‘Kutti Gandhi’ prize was organised on the AR campus on Sunday in which more than 100 children of police personnel attached to the city police took part. They cleaned places such as the police martyrs column, children’s playing area and other parts of the campus.

More than 80 children took part in the fancy dress, drawing and elocution competitions on the theme Gandhi held at the Hamilton Club on State Bank Road on Monday.

A Thirukkural recital competition for children and poetry contest for police personnel were also held. This was followed by performances of the newly-formed orchestra team of the Coimbatore city AR.

Police officers with winners of the fancy dress competition in Coimbatore on Monday.

Police officers with winners of the fancy dress competition in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Shanmugam (south), G. Chandeesh (north) and M. Rajarajan (traffic) distributed prizes to the winners. Assistant Commissioner of Police (AR) A. Sekar and inspector (AR) Prathap Singh organised the programmes.

Prisoners’ Welfare Day celebrated

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, the Prisons Department celebrated the Prisoners’ Welfare Day at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Monday. G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), and M. Urmila, Superintendent of the Coimbatore Central Prison, took the lead for the celebrations.

Senthamizh Trust and doctors of Ganga Hospital under the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry jointly sponsored prizes for winners of various competitions. Voluntary organisation SEED organised cultural programmes by children on the occasion.

