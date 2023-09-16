Coimbatore car blast | NIA searches 31 locations in inter-state operation across T.N., Telangana

September 16, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a major crackdown on the ISIS radicalisation and recruitment campaign, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as part of its probe into an ISIS angle in the Coimbatore car blast case, raided 22 locations in Coimbatore, on Saturday morning, as part of its searches in 31 locations across Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The operation also covered three locations in Chennai, one at Kadaiyanallur in Tenkasi district, and five other locations in Hyderabad/Cyberabad in Telangana State, leading to the seizure of several digital devices and documents, along with Indian and foreign currency.

Several incriminating books in vernacular and Arabic languages were seized, in addition to ₹60 lakh in Indian currency and USD 18,200/ The anti-terror agency is in the process of examining the data contained in the mobile phones, laptops and hard discs it has seized, the NIA said in a press release.

During the operation in the T.N. ISIS Radicalization and Recruitment Case (RC-01/2023/NIA/CHE), the house of M. Mubaseera, on Ramasamy Street in Kottai, who is the Coimbatore Corporation councillor of ward 82 was searched. The NIA also searched the residences of Ph.D. scholar Amjad Ali Khan at Bilal Estate, and Ibrahim, faculty member of a private college in Kavundampalayam.

“The case, registered by NIA Chennai under sections 120B, 121A of IPC and sections 13, 18, 18B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, pertains to clandestine operations by a group of individuals to radicalize gullible youth. The radicalization was being carried out in the garb of conducting Arabic language classes through their Regional Study Centres. Such radicalization activities were being flashed online through social media platforms and mobile applications like WhatsApp and Telegram,” the NIA release said.

“NIA investigations have revealed that the ISIS-inspired agent provocateurs were engaged in propagation of Khilafat ideology, which is inimical to India’s constitutionally established principles of secularism and democracy. The group of persons involved in the case had entered into a conspiracy to radicalise and recruit youth who were later found involved in terrorist as well as unlawful acts and activities. One such terror attack related to the Coimbatore car bomb blast case of 23rd October 2022,” the press release said.

The bomb blast took place in front of the Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil at Ukkadam killing the prime suspect Jamesha Mubeen, the driver, when the cylinder-laden Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosives Device (VBIED) was reportedly triggered. The agency has so far filed two chargesheets in the case before the NIA Court, Poonamallee, Chennai.

Earlier this month, the NIA arrested Mohammed Azarudeen who is lodged at the Viyyur High-Security Prison in Thrissur, Kerala, in another case linked to the ISIS module in Tamil Nadu, for involvement in the IED bomb blast of Coimbatore.