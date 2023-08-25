CM’s Breakfast Scheme rolled out in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri

August 25, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was rolled out at the panchayat union elementary school at Soolamalai in Bargur, with Collector K.M. Sarayu sharing a meal alongside the children on Friday.

The scheme will provide breakfast to 75,322 students that includes 71,824 students in rural local bodies-run schools and 3,498 students in urban local bodies-run schools. The universal roll out will provide breakfast to 1,385 elementary schools in the district covering 1,350 elementary schools in the panchayat unions and 35 elementary schools in the town panchayats.

Dharmapuri

In Dharmapuri, the Scheme’s expansion covers 1,013 government elementary schools in all panchayat unions and town panchayats. This entails coverage of 50,796 students between Classes I and V in local bodies administered schools of the district. This will include 46,741 students in 951 schools of panchayat unions, 3,081 students in 49 schools in town panchayats and 974 students in 13 schools in municipalities. In Palacodde, as a special addition, the breakfast scheme included Ragi puttu every Tuesday.

The breakfast scheme is being rolled out and implemented through 2,833 self-help group members in the local body administered schools. Formally launching the scheme here, Collector K. Shanthi dined with the students along with DMK MP S. Senthikumar.