CMCH conducts medical camps in view of North-East Monsoon

The Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has started medical camps in view of the North-East Monsoon in the district.

Officials said that mobile medical camps will be conducted in all the five zones of the Coimbatore Corporation and rural areas.

They said that the Health Minister and the Director of Medical Education gave a series of instructions to all the medical colleges, instructing them to conduct camps to keep people safe from monsoon-related illnesses and conditions such as diarrhoea, fever and fever rash jaundice, injury, snake bite, dog bite and other ailments.

The services provided in these camps include treatment of monsoon-related minor ailments, distribution of ORS packets and antibiotics and dressing of minor injuries.

The camps are conducted by medical teams consisting of assistant professors from the Community Medicine Department, medical entomologist, staff nurses, and post-graduates and house surgeons.

A release issued by the CMCH said that diarrhoea and fever cases will be treated on the spot by giving drugs and ORS packets at the camps. Severe cases will be referred to CMCH.

Fever and diarrhoeal cluster will be identified with help of health inspectors in each area. Daily statistics of 25 camp places and water chlorination status will be sent to the Directorate of Medical Education.

The campa are organised and coordinated by A. Nirmala, dean of the CMCH.