CM to take part in DMK’s Mupperum Vizha in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take part in a “Mupperum Vizha” event in Coimbatore on June 15.

Minister S. Muthusamy launched the preparatory works for the meeting here on Monday. The event is to felicitate the Chief Minister for the DMK winning all the 40 Parliamentary constituency seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, express gratitude to the public for the victory of the INDIA Alliance candidates in the elections, and the valedictory of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Several thousands of people would take part in the meeting and the INDIA alliance leaders were also expected to participate, the Minister said. The event will be organised at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex on Saturday evening.