GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CM to take part in DMK’s Mupperum Vizha in Coimbatore

Published - June 10, 2024 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take part in a “Mupperum Vizha” event in Coimbatore on June 15.

Minister S. Muthusamy launched the preparatory works for the meeting here on Monday. The event is to felicitate the Chief Minister for the DMK winning all the 40 Parliamentary constituency seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, express gratitude to the public for the victory of the INDIA Alliance candidates in the elections, and the valedictory of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Several thousands of people would take part in the meeting and the INDIA alliance leaders were also expected to participate, the Minister said. The event will be organised at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex on Saturday evening.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.