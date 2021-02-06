Coimbatore

CM commissions Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli water supply scheme

The long wait for Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli and Veerakeralam residents for water on a par with old city residents is over.

Each of the residents in the 26,659 houses in these three areas will get 135 litres of water a day as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami commissioned the scheme, which the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board had started in September 2016.

After the Chief Minister commissioned the scheme from Chennai, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian, City Engineer A. Lakshmanan, TWAD Board Consultant S. Sampathkumar, Chief Engineer Raveendran, Superintending Engineer Raghupathi and others inspected the functioning of the scheme at the pumping station in Kavundampalayam, the release added.

