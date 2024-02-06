GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clash between two groups in Salem; head constable injured

February 06, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A social media post by a minor led to a clash between members of two groups, and a head constable sustained injuries while trying to prevent the clash on Monday night.

A 17-year-old boy, who resides in Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Kalpaganur in Salem district, made a comment about a different caste on an Instagram page run by Cuddalore district Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Monday evening. The boy then captured a screenshot of his comment and posted it as his WhatsApp status. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadres lodged a complaint with the Attur police on Monday night seeking action against the boy upon seeing his status.

Later, a clash broke between the two sides at Kalpaganur and stones were hurled at each other. Police arrived at the spot and tried to quell the fight, when head constable Murugavel sustained injuries to his head. The Police then resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowds. Murugavel was admitted to Attur Government Hospital, and Attur police booked more than 10 people from each side. More than 50 police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.