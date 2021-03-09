Civic bodies get tough on COVID-19 protocol violators

Salem Corporation, on Tuesday, warned of stern action against persons violating COVID-19 protocols.
A press release from Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said that eight teams have been formed to monitor adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the State Government. A fine of ₹ 200 would be imposed on persons not wearing masks in public places, ₹ 500 for spitting in public places, ₹ 500 for violating physical distancing norms, and ₹ 5,000 on businesses violating the SOP.
Mr. Ravichandran advised the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. According to officials, 11,454 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccination in the district.
In Erode, officials levied spot fines on people for not wearing mask in public places here on Tuesday.
Erode Collector C. Kathiravan said that wearing mask in public places was mandatory and non-compliance would invite spot fine.
He asked people to ensure personal distancing while moving in commercial complexes, establishments, bus stands, railway stations, vegetable markets, provisional stores and government offices. The public were also advised to use sanitisers to clean their hands.
On Tuesday, officials levied spot fine of ₹ 200 on persons who were found violating the norms at various places.
As on Monday, a total of 14,884 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district. A total of 150 persons are under treatment in both government and private hospitals in Erode district.
