Chennai returnees asked to self-report

With Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale vegetable and fruit market emerging as a new COVID-19 hotspot, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Sunday requested traders and truck drivers in the district who have visited the Koyambedu market and other Chennai returnees to self-report.

Contact numbers

In a release, he requested all the Chennai returnees to contact the District COVID-19 Emergency Control Centre using numbers 0421-1077 or 0421-2971199/2971133 and voluntarily register their names, addresses and other relevant particulars.

Along with this, they must compulsorily isolate themselves for a period of 14 days, he said.

Those who have returned from other districts after April 19 must also follow the above procedure.

Persons with COVID-19 symptoms such as cough and fever must visit the nearest government hospital or a primary health centre at the earliest, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

On Saturday, two truck drivers who returned to Tiruppur from Koyambedu market carrying watermelons tested positive for COVID-19. No new cases were reported on Sunday and 109 out of the total 114 cases have recovered in the district.

SALEM

Salem Collector S.A. Raman advised persons, who had visited Koyambedu market and returned to the district to voluntarily report themselves with the district administration.

According to a press release, the district administration has advised persons to voluntarily report at government hospitals, primary health centres or at check-posts in district borders.

Persons have also been advised to contact control room at the Deputy Director of Health Services office: 0427-2450498, 2450022, 2450023, 7305868942.

Vehicle pass

A press release from the administration said public can apply for vehicle passes through the website tnepass.tnega.org.