HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central Govt. to give ₹990 crore for restoration of River Noyyal in Coimbatore

Of the total project cost of ₹ 1,200 crore, the Centre would be allotting ₹990 crore and the rest will be from the State Government

October 15, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Coimbatore

Avantika Krishna
Coimbatore and Tiruppur City Corporations have proposed to take up the restoration of River Noyyal under the ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ project.

Coimbatore and Tiruppur City Corporations have proposed to take up the restoration of River Noyyal under the ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ project. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Central Government would soon allot ₹990 crore from the National River Restoration Fund, managed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, for the restoration of River Noyyal proposed by the Coimbatore and Tiruppur city Corporations under the ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ project.

Of the total project cost of ₹ 1,200 crore, the Centre would be allotting ₹990 crore and the rest will be from the State Government.

The Centre will also be allotting ₹300 crore for the maintenance of the sewage treatment plants that will be set up under the project.

Apart from this, works are underway to set up an STP at Singanallur tank at ₹4.50 crore. The project also includes removal of hyacinth from the tank.

“We are hopeful of getting the funds soon,” said M. Prathap, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.