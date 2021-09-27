CDIIC to incubate four startups in the defence sector

Codissia Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC), Defence Research Development Organisation - Technology Development Fund, Bharat Electronics, and Defence Innovation Organisation will work jointly to make Coimbatore a Defence Manufacturing Hub, according to a press release from the Centre.

The CDIIC organised a road show for Defence India Start up Challenge and exchanged MoUs with startups on Sunday.

At a virtual meeting held on Sunday, Nidhi Bansal, director of Technology Development Fund, Defence R&D Organisation, shared details of the funding opportunities for startups and MSMEs under the technology development fund. Sa. K. Vishnoo Prathap, Programme Executive of the Defence Innovation Organisation, said the Defence Secretary has instructed all defence PSUs to share the indigenisation list with the Centre in 10 days and finalise the products to be developed under the Defence Innovation Hub.

Four startups, Dataspire Technologies, Coimbatore, Edgeforce Solutions, Hyderabad, Mano Aircraft, Coimbatore, and Vellon Space, Madurai, signed incubation agreement with the CDIIC, according to the press release.