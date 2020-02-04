Case registered against organisers of rally opposing CAA, NRC, NPR

The Race Course police have registered a case against Raja Hussain, Coimbatore district president of Social Democratic Party of India, and others in connection with the mass rally taken out by various organisations against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register, and National Register of Citizens.

The case was registered under Sections 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

The rally was organised by the Kovai Mavatta Sunnat Jama-ath Kolkai Kootamaippu, Jama-athul Ulema Sabai, Indian Union Muslim League, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Popular Front of India, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, All India Imam Council, Socialist Democratic Party of India, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and a few other organisations. Leaders from Tamil Nadu Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and a few other political parties extended support.

Police said that around 18,000 people including nearly 7,000 women had taken part in the rally.

Sources with the police said that the organisers were granted permission for the rally through a designated route. However, the number of participants surpassed the estimate by the police.

Traffic snarls

With more people turning up for the rally, Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road, State Bank Road and places such as Town Hall and Ukkadam witnessed traffic snarls on Sunday evening. About 4,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

After the case was registered, organisers of the rally met police officers on Monday and sought withdrawal of the case.