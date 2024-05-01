Case against 81 firms in Erode for not declaring holiday on May 1

May 01, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - ERODE

The Labour Department has registered cases against 81 shops, eateries, commercial establishments and transport companies in Erode district for not declaring holiday for their employees on May 1, Wednesday, and also for not providing double wages.

A release from the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) said that the officials inspected 100 establishments in Erode, Bhavani, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam on Wednesday and found 81 establishments functioning with employees. They were not provided a holiday or double wages or they had not sought permission from the Department to work on May Day, the release added. The Department has registered cases against these establishments.