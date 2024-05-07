GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Career guidance event in Dharmapuri scheduled for Thursday

May 07, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
The event will bring together resource persons from various fields, colleges and banks offering education loans.

The event will bring together resource persons from various fields, colleges and banks offering education loans.

Kaloori Kanavu (College Dream), the career counselling and guidance initiative of the State government under its flagship Naan Mudhalvan programme, will be held at Vijay Vidyalaya Government Boys Higher Secondary School on Thursday.

With Plus Two results declared, Collector K. Shanthi on Tuesday chaired a consultative meeting with stakeholders at the Collectorate to organise the event.

The Naan Mudhalvan programme envisions career counselling for government school students in a bid to provide them guidance to choose appropriate courses.

The event will be lined with resource persons from several fields, and students will be given a preview of courses in arts and sciences, agriculture, engineering and technical diploma programmes, the collector said. Several colleges are expected to participate in the event to showcase their available courses. Along with the colleges, various line departments, including the Department of Social Welfare, the District Employment Office, and School Education, will also be present at the event, as well as banks which will set up stalls offering education loans, according to the administration.

Collector Shanthi instructed the various line departments to ensure the event is well-received by students.

