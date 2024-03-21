GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cardiac Cryoablation Catheter System launched in city

March 21, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital launched the Cardiac Cryoablation Catheter System on Thursday to treat a heart disease called Arrhythmia. It was launched by the Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust D. Lakshminarayanaswamy in the presence of Joint Managing Trustee R.Sundar, CEO C.V. Ramkumar and Prof. Claudio Tonto, Professor of Cardiology, Monzino Cardiology Center, Italy.

Talking about Arrhythmia, Dr Vickram Vignesh, Consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital said that when the beating of the heart and the pulse in our body becomes fast and irregular, it is called as Atrial fibrillation, a type of arrhythmia ( irregular heart rhythm). Cryoablation is a minimally invasive procedure that treats atrial fibrillation (AF) by freezing heart tissue that causes an irregular heartbeat. During the procedure, a doctor inserts a catheter through a blood vessel and guides it to the heart. The catheter has an inflatable balloon at the end that contains a special gas coolant that freezes the tissue. The cold energy destroys the tissue and restores a healthy heart rhythm.

