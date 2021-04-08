Car of woman leader vandalised near Pollachi

The Pollachi east police have registered a case in connection with the vandalism of the sports utility vehicle belonging to J. Sabarimala (37), State coordinator of Pen Viduthalai Katchi , early on Thursday morning.

Ms. Sabarimala has been campaigning for DMK candidate K. Varadarajan in the Pollachi Assembly constituency after the nomination she had filed was rejected. She has been staying in a rented house at Jothi Nagar.

According to the police, Ms. Sabarimala lodged a complaint on Thursday claiming that the SUV that was parked in front of the house was damaged by unknown persons in the early hours of the day.

The persons also broke the windshield of the car belonging to the house owner Syed Mohammad, said the complaint. The police said that an investigation was under way to trace the miscreants.

The Vadakkipalayam police had registered a case against Ms. Sabarimala and three others in connection with a clash that took place between the AIADMK and the DMK workers at Okkilipalayam on March 28.

AIADMK functionary’s son stabbed

In another incident, a local AIADMK functionary’s son was stabbed by three men late on Wednesday. The police have identified the injured as M. Surendran.

The incident took place when Mr. Surendran was riding a two-wheeler on Singanallur – Vellalore road on Wednesday evening. According to Mr. Surendran’s statement, Madhan (24), Dheenadayalan (24) and Naveen Prasad (19) from Vellalore area blocked his two-wheeler and stabbed him. He was admitted to a private hospital. The Podanur police arrested the trio.

They were remanded in judicial custody while Mr. Surendran was recovering from the stabs. The police refuted rumours which said that political enmity was the reason for the assault.