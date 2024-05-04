GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Car driver murdered in Salem

May 04, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old car driver was beaten to death in a quarrel on Saturday. K. Shankar Ganesh (35), a resident of Kullappanaickanur near Panamarathupatti, was out drinking with friends Navaneethan (40), Venkatachalam (27) and Prabhu (27) at Kuralnatham on April 30, when a quarrel broke out between them and his friends allegedly assaulted him, leaving him severely injured. Shankar Ganesh was taken to Salem Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Panamarathupatti police have registered a case and arrested the three accused. They have been remanded in prison.

