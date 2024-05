A five-year-old leopard that was successfully trapped from inside a building in Gudalur on Saturday was released in the Sigur forest range in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) early Sunday morning.

Forest department officials said the leopard, which got locked inside the building by a local resident in Srimadurai who noticed the animal inside, was darted with a tranquiliser and loaded onto a cage on Saturday evening. It’s health was assessed by the forest department prior to its release in MTR.