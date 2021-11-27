Coimbatore

Camp held for unorganised sector workers in Coimbatore

The Labour Department and the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises conducted a camp here on Friday to register and distribute Saral cards to unorganised sector workers.

J. James, president of the Association, said almost 300 cards were given at the camp. The workers should not be ESI beneficiaries and should not be filing IT returns. They have to produce their Aadhaar number, bank account details, phone number and nominee details. Those who took part in the camp were all workers of micro units. The Association plans to organise more camps across the district and register at least 5,000 workers initially.

The Saral card is issued by the Centre and the workers will get insurance coverage and other government benefits, he added.


