Coimbatore

Cage placed to trap carnivore near Madukkarai

The Forest Department on Wednesday placed a cage in a village near Madukkarai after a carnivore, suspected to be a leopard, killed two of the four goats of a farmer on Tuesday night. The farmer’s house is closed to Ettimadai beat of the Madukkarai forest range.

The Department also placed two camera traps to track the carnivore’s movement at night.

When the Forest Department staff visited the place on Wednesday morning, they found that the bite marks on the goats were similar to that of a leopard.

After conducting a post-mortem on the carcasses of the goats, veterinarian Ramnath from Madukkarai said the injuries on the animals could have been inflicted by a leopard.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh then ordered that a cage be placed in the village to trap the carnivore.

