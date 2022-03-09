Cage culture in inland water bodies under NAEP introduced in Krishnagiri

Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan inaugurating cage culture under the National Mission for Agriculture Extension and Technology in Barur lake in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

KRISHNAGIRI Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan flagged off cage culture in inland open water bodies used for irrigation in the district on Wednesday.

Cage culture in fish farming is being encouraged in water bodies under the National Agriculture Extension Programme. Inaugurating cage culture in aqua farming, the Minister said the project was being implemented at a cost of ₹.3.12 lakh in the hope that aqua culture in inland water bodies contributed both to the individual farmer’s income as well as that of the community. As part of the National Agriculture Extension Programme, fiberglass coracles and fishing nets were distributed to 60 farmers at a cumulative cost of ₹4.52 lakh.

Speakinng on the occasion, Mr. Radhakrishnan said Andhra Pradesh has the highest concentration of inland acqua culture farms contributing to the country’s aqua culture. However, Tamil Nadu had lagged behind on inland aqua culture scene and the DMK government under Mr.Stalin has resolved to address that, the Minister said.

The current policy of the government was to introduce fish culture in all water bodies and special focus is on Tilapia culture, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Krishnagiri was endowed with 9,085 ha of water bodies with a potential of 9,000 tonne of fish production. There are lakes, ponds and dams that needed to be cultivated for inland fish farming. The department of fisheries had carried an initial survey and reviewed the potential in aqua culture inorder to make necessary policy level interventions, Mr.RAdhakrishnan said.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy was among the officials present.