‘Businesses to adapt data science’: Founder of AI firm

R. Shivasankari, founder and CEO of ToolAhead, interacting with the students during the Future India Club guest lecture held at SNS College of Engineering at Saravanampatti on Friday.

Shivashankari, founder of artificial intelligence (AI) firm ToolAhead was speaking at the third edition of Future India guest lecture organised by The Hindu in association with ToolAhead

Big and small businesses will soon adapt data science to cut down costs, which would generate employment opportunities, said Shivashankari, founder of artificial intelligence (AI) firm ToolAhead here on Friday. She was speaking at the third edition of Future India guest lecture organised by The Hindu in association with ToolAhead. The lecture dealt with aspects of data science and AI and the future in IT industry, according to a press release.

As businesses move towards use data to provide customised products and services to their customers, more employment opportunities will be created for aspirants in this field, she said. “There is no artificial intelligence without data science and vice versa,” Ms. Shivashankari said while discussing methods on how students can prepare themselves to make a career in these fields. S. Charles, Principal, S.N.S College of Engineering, proposed a vote of thanks, the release said.

