GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bus driver dies in accident in Namakkal

Published - May 09, 2024 11:35 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old government bus driver died in a collision with a truck parked on the roadside on Thursday.

K. Selvaraj (48) of resident Mettur in Salem district, was on Wednesday driving a government bus, with more than 40 passengers from Madurai to Salem. As the bus approached Attaiyampatti Pirivu on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway in the early hours of Thursday, it collided with a lorry parked along the roadside, resulting in eight individuals, including the bus driver, sustaining severe injuries. They were promptly rushed to Salem Government Hospital, where Selvaraj succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of the other injured continue to be stable. The Vennandur police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident, a tanker lorry traveling from Salem to Attur early on Thursday morning experienced a loss of control near Narasingapuram, leading to a collision with a house located by the roadside. The impact caused the house’s side wall and roof to collapse, causing severe injuries to its four occupants, Senthilkumar (50), a tank operator at Narasingapuram municipality, his wife Umaselvi (45), and their children Sanjay (14) and Ruby (12).

The Attur police, with assistance from local residents, rescued the injured occupants and truck driver and admitted them to Attur Government Hospital. Sanjay was later referred to Salem Government Hospital for further medical attention. Attur police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.