GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Burglars stole cash from an ATM in Krishnagiri

April 06, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Money stolen from an ATM at Kurubarapalli near Krishnagiri District on Saturday

Money stolen from an ATM at Kurubarapalli near Krishnagiri District on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An ATM was found damaged and ₹10 lakh in cash missing in Krishnagiri district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the ATM of a nationalized bank located in a rented building at Kurubarapalli near Hosur. Bank officials had on Friday evening loaded ₹16 lakh in cash into the ATM. However, on Saturday morning, locals discovered the ATM damaged and money missing. Upon receiving information, Kurubarapalli police officers and bank officials rushed to the scene, where forensic experts collected fingerprints for investigation. Bank officials estimated that the stolen amount could range between ₹10 to ₹15 lakh. Authorities are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage from the ATM and surrounding areas to identify the culprits.

Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Thangadurai visited the site to assess the situation and launched an inquiry. The Kurubarapalli police have registered a case and deployed special teams to apprehend the burglars.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.