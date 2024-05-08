GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Burglars decamp with 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹65 lakh in Salem

Police said the burglary took place when the owner was not at the house; the thieves had changed the direction of the CCTV cameras and had also taken away the hard disc recording the footage

May 08, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars broke into the house of a silver trader and decamped with 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹65 lakh in cash and 10 kg of silver ornaments, in Ammapettai in Salem.

According to the police, Saroja, 59, the second wife of Babulal, 64, of Shevapet, was residing on Pillaiyar Kovil Street in Ammapettai. On May 2, 2024, she left for her daughter’s house in Shankar Nagar. When she returned on Tuesday, May 7, she found the front door’s lock broken and the jewellery and cash, that had been kept in an almirah, missing. The Ammapettai police were alerted.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner Selvam inspected the house while fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service. Inquiries revealed that the burglars changed the direction of the closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs), and also took away the hard disc recording the footage.

Police suspect a gang of three persons could have been involved in the crime. “The burglary could have taken place anytime between May 2 and 7,” a senior police official said. Footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity is being scrutinised.  

Police said Saroja was a native of New Delhi, and she had recently sold her house there and had come to Salem with the money. Since she was also engaged in lending money for interest, many customers visited her house regularly, the official said. The police are also questioning Saroja’s domestic helps.

Related Topics

Salem / theft & burglary / police / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.