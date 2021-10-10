Brisk polling in Salem, Namakkal

Salem saw brisk polling for the casual elections held for 24 vacant posts in various local bodies here on Saturday.

As many as 195 polling booths were arranged for the elections held for the posts of Ward 10 in district panchayat, Ward 9 in Panamarathupatti union, 10 village panchayat president posts and 12 village panchayat member posts. Of the 35 vacant posts, 11 village panchayat ward members were elected unopposed.

Arrangements were made for 1,23,128 voters - 62,974 male, 60,152 female and two transpersons. Of the 195 booths, 58 were identified as vulnerable and 29 micro-observers and 29 video teams were deployed in these booths. For election duty, 780 personnel, six flying squads and 23 zonal teams were deployed and close to 1,000 police personnel were deployed at polling booths. There were no major incidents reported and a case was registered against three persons for picking a quarrel in an inebriated state with a police personnel on election duty at Tholasampatti.

Collector S. Karmegham visited the booths in Ayothiyapattinam. At Panamarthupatti, people braved the rain to exercise their franchise. Over 50% of votes were polled by 1 p.m in the district and in the end, 79% polling was recorded. The highest of 88% polling was recorded in Nangavalli block.

In Namakkal district, over 80% polling was recorded for the elections held to 15 vacant local body posts. As many as 141 polling stations were arranged for the elections to Ward 6 in district panchayat, Ward 15 in Erumapatty panchayat union, three village panchayat presidents and 10 village panchayat ward members. Though elections were announced for 25 posts, eight village panchayat members and two panchayat presidents were elected unopposed.

Collector Shreya P. Singh visited the booths in Vennandhur panchayat union. Arrangements were made for 67,720 voters - 33,188 male, 34,530 female and two transpersons to cast votes.

As many as 603 polling personnel were deployed for election duty and close to 500 police personnel were deployed at polling stations. Six COVID-19 positive patients voted at Kabilarmalai block and they were provided with PPE kits.

In Krishnagiri, 61.31 % polling was recorded for the elections to one union ward, 3 panchayat president and 9 panchayat ward posts. Of the total 23,535 voters, 14,429 voters cast their votes. Polling was uneventful in all 40 booths. Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the booth at Ennekolputhur.

In Dharmapuri, 50.26% polling was recorded as of Saturday evening. Notification was issued for 14 posts, of which 10 posts were elected unopposed.