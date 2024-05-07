GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plus Two results: Krishnagiri registers over 90% pass

May 07, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Plus Two results declared on Monday witnessed Krishnagiri district registering a total pass percentage of 91.87%.

In this, the pass percentage of government schools was 88.30%, far below the district average; whereas the Adidravidar welfare schools fared marginally better with a pass percentage of 89.47% and fully aided schools scoring 94.76%, above the district average.

Girls outperformed boys with 94.04% above the district average; while the boy scored 89.34%

The pass percentage of girls in government schools was 91.83%, while that of boys was 83.72%

The total pass percentage of the revenue district was exceeded by the pass percentage of Krishnagiri education district that scored 92.22%. Hosur education district lagged behind with a pass percentage of 91.30%

The pass percentage of girls in Adidravidar welfare schools in Krishnagiri revenue district was 88.89%, lagging behind the pass percentage of boys, who had scored 90%.

Matriculation schools continued to outperform exceeding the district average with a pass percentage of 98.56%

A total of 6 government schools was among the 50 schools that had secured cent percent pass percentage in the Plus Two exams.

