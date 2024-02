February 18, 2024 02:49 am | Updated 02:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KRISHNAGIRI: A five-day book festival commenced in Krishnagiri at the Government Women’s Arts College on Saturday. The festival has 24 stalls and over 10,000 titles. Inaugurating the book festival, district Collector K.M.Sarayu urged the students and the public to visit the event and take refuge in books.

