GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Body of man killed by wild elephant retrieved

Published - May 22, 2024 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 48-year-old man of Bejalatti village in Bargur Hills, who was killed by a wild elephant on Tuesday, was retrieved by officials on Wednesday.

Madhan was grazing his cattle near Ponnachi Amman temple near the forest area at about 4 pm on Tuesday when an elephant chased and attacked him, killing him on the spot. Bargur Forest Range officials and Bargur police arrived at the spot, but could not do anything since the elephant kept standing near the body.

On Wednesday, the police and the forest department staff retrieved the body and sent it to the Anthiyur Government Hospital for postmortem.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.