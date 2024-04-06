GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP Tiruppur candidate lodges complaint against flying squad with Returning Officer

April 06, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the BJP candidate for Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat A.P. Muruganandam was booked by the Kunnathur police for obstructing a government servant from performing duty, he lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer on Saturday, charging the flying squad to have violated the model code of oonduct in collusion with a private TV channel.

The BJP candidate was booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (i) (criminal ) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint to the Returning Officer, Mr. Muruganandam claimed that he had noticed the flying squad being disrespectful towards farmers while he was intercepted near Kurichi on Friday morning during the course of campaigning, and had asked for the ID card of the officials to check their authenticity.

After cautioning the officials that he would file a case against them if they continued to be disrespectful, he had left the spot.

The happenings that were recorded that ought to have been handed over to the Election Commission as a government document, had been telecast by the private TV channel.

Mr. Muruganandam said the farmers and his driver had been insulted with an ulterior motive of hindering the fair conduct of elections.

“The flying squad had not only indulged in violation of model code of conduct by helping the private news channel to spread false news against me, but also prevented me from freely campaigning,” he said in the complaint.

