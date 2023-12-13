GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP state president Annamalai to participate in En Mann En Makkal yatra in Salem

December 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai will participate in the En Mann En Makkal Yatra in Salem from January 3 to 8.

State BJP environment protection cell president R. P. Gopinath told reporters here on Wednesday that as part of the En Mann En Makkal Yatra Mr. Annamalai will cover Attur and Gangavalli assembly constituencies on January 3, Veerapandi and Yercaud constituencies on January 4, Omalur and Edappadi constituencies on January 6, Salem City, covering Salem South, Salem North, and Salem West constituencies on January 7, and Mettur assembly constituency on January 8.

Stating that the BJP will undertake cleaning in Chennai, Mr. Gopinath said that from Thursday (December 14), on behalf of the BJP environment protection cell, over 500 functionaries from across the State will take up cleaning works in flood-affected areas in Chennai. “We have already identified places that need to be given importance for cleaning, and the work will continue until all affected areas are cleaned.”

The Salem District administration should remove encroachments in the water bodies and water-flowing areas and desilt lakes and other water bodies, Mr. Gopinath added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.