BIT student wins DRDO’s innovation contest

A third-year student of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology (BIT), Sathyamangalam, has won the third prize in the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) innovation contest ‘Dare to Dream 2.0’ and received a cash award of ₹ 3 lakh.

The contest was launched for emerging technologies to promote individuals and start-ups for innovation in defence and aerospace technologies in the country after the call of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year, the contest was organised to commemorate the fifth death anniversary of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

N. Pravin and his team of Bioprocess and Bioproducts special lab, Department of Biotechnology, submitted the idea entitled ‘Flame retardant nanoparticles coated Natural fibre Reinforced Biobased epoxy resin composite’ under the problem domain of ‘Materials and Technologies for Fire Suppression/ Protection’ in October 2020. The team was guided by M. Kirupa Sankar, Professor of the Department of Biotechnology.

Of the 65,000 individual participants, he had cleared three rounds and received a third prize of ₹ 3 lakh in the individual category. The idea was also approved by jury members of the contest for proposal submission under Technology Development Funding (scheme for a funding of upto ₹10 crore. M.P. Vijayakumar, Trustee, C. Palanisamy, Principal, and K. Sivakumar, Dean, Planning and Development, congratulated him.