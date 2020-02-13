Bird census in Salem district for four days from today

The eighth edition of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) in the district will take place from February 14 to 17.

A release from Salem Ornithological Foundation said the bird count was an international event in which people from all walks of life participated. As the name suggested, one could count birds even from their backyards as well as other places of interest.

The Campus Bird Count was a sub-event of GBBC in which all types of institutions could participate. Participants had to watch birds for at least 15 minutes, count them approximately and upload the list in eBird (www.ebird.org/india). People could upload lists as many times as possible on any of the four days or on all days.

Last year, Salem birders recorded 208 species and collectively submitted 8,420 checklists which were the most by any area in the world.

Also, through their immense contributions, four government middle schools in different parts of the district were placed in the top 10 of the world rankings under the group category. For this year, participants could register their campus at Bird Count India directly or through Salem Ornithological Foundation.

Angeline Mano, district coordinator for GBBC said that bird walks would be conducted on all four days by the foundation. The public participation was very essential in such events and important information on birds could be obtained. The results would help conserve birds in the long run, the coordinator said.

For details, log on to www.birdcount.in or contact 75984 57496.