Coimbatore

Bharat Mata Memorial inaugurated in Dharmapuri

Minister for Publicity M.P. Saminathan (second left) inaugurating the Bharat Matha Memorial in Dharmapuri on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Minister for Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Sunday inaugurated the Bharat Mata Memorial and library set up at a cost of ₹ 1.5 crore in the district.

The Minister told presspersons that it was the dream of freedom fighter Subramania Siva to build a memorial for Bharat Mata and it was realised now. The foundation for the memorial was laid three years ago, he said.

During the regime of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, a memorial was built for Subramania Siva and it was inaugurated in 2011, he added.

District Collector S. Divyadarshini and other senior officials were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2021 11:49:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bharat-mata-memorial-inaugurated-in-dharmapuri/article35671750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY