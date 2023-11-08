HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ban on bathing at Kodiveri anicut in Erode continues

Heavy rain lashed Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur areas on November 4, following which water flow at the Kodiveri anicut increased significantly

November 08, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Due to flooding in Kodiveri anicut, tourists were banned from taking bath at the waterfall in Erode district on November 8, 2023

Due to flooding in Kodiveri anicut, tourists were banned from taking bath at the waterfall in Erode district on November 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With flooding at Kodiveri anicut continuing for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has not lifted the ban on tourists bathing at the anicut.

The anicut constructed across River Bhavani is located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam on the road to Sathyamangalam. Heavy rain lashed many places in the district, particularly Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur areas on November 4, following which water flow at the anicut increased significantly.

Since the discharge was over 2,000 cusecs at the anicut, the WRD restricted tourists from taking bath and also banned coracle operation for tourists. With rains continuing, ban on bathing continued on Wednesday and visitors from other districts and from nearby Karnataka expressed disappointment.

The district received a total rainfall of 460.80 mm. The rainfall recorded in various places were, Kodiveri 71 mm, Ammapettai 60.40 mm, Varattupallam 58.40 mm, Gobichettipalayam 52.20 mm, Bhavanisagar 42.20 mm, Perundurai 36 mm, Gunderipallam 24.60 mm and Elandakuttai Medu 20.60 mm.

Related Topics

Erode / rains / flood / Monsoon

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.