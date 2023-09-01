Bajrang Dal functionary from Coimbatore booked for provocative posts on Facebook 

September 01, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Kuniyamuthur police in Coimbatore have registered a case against a local functionary of Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, for his posts about a particular religion on Facebook.

A case was registered against Vijay Rangaraj, Kuniyamuthur area secretary of the organisation, based on a complaint lodged by sub-inspector K. Baskaran attached to the Kuniyamuthur police station.

Rangaraj was booked for offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the action was taken after Rangaraj made provocative messages on Facebook on August 16, 19 and 21.