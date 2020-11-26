Baby sold for ₹10,000 in Kangeyam, three arrested

Tiruppur District Police on Wednesday arrested a woman on charges of selling her three-month-old baby for ₹10,000. The couple who purchased the baby in Kangeyam were also arrested.

The police said the 22-year-old woman sold her son to Viswanathan, 40, and his wife Vijaya, 34, on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off on Wednesday, the Kangeyam All Women Police conducted an inspection at the couple’s residence and rescued the baby, who was handed over to the mother.

The police notified officials from Childline helpline 1098, who then filed a complaint at the Kangeyam All Women Police Station.

The 22-year-old woman and her 31-year-old husband along with Viswanathan and Vijaya were booked under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The All Women Police arrested the accused except the woman’s husband, who was absconding, the police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was from Madurai district.

The three accused were produced in front of the Kangeyam Judicial Magistrate on Thursday. Sources with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) said that the three were granted bail and the mother was ordered to appear in front of the Child Welfare Committee with her son on Friday.

Meanwhile, the DCPU made arrangements for the mother-son duo to stay at a rehabilitation home near Anupparpalayam on Thursday, according to sources.

Childline, a 24x7 nationwide helpline for children in distress, can be reached at 1098.