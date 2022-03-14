Auto rickshaw drivers seek action against two-wheeler taxis

Coimbatore auto rickshaw raising slogans against two-wheeler taxis after presenting a petition to district administration on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

: Auto rickshaw drivers on Monday petitioned the district administration seeking action against two-wheeler taxis.

There were 15,000 auto rickshaws in Coimbatore and as many families were dependent on the vehicle for livelihood. Challenging the auto rickshaws’ business was two-wheeler taxis. They posed a threat to passengers’ safety as they had no insurance cover.

The two-wheeler taxis posed a threat to auto rickshaws’ business and as they mainly concentrated their business on heavily crowded areas like Gandhipuram, Singanallur, Ukkadam bus stands and railway station.

The district administration would do well to act against the two-wheeler taxis, the auto rickshaw drivers said.

Iyakkam’s plea

Hindustan Makal Seva Iyakkam has urged the Coimbatore district administration to act against officials who did not act on petitions submitted at the weekly grievance redress meet on Mondays or those given to the Chief Minister’s Cell.

It also sought action against officials for not replying to RTI queries.

Hindustan Makkal Seva Iyakkam cadre showing a copy of the petition they presented to the Coimbatore district administration on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In a petition submitted at the weekly grievance meet on Monday, the Iyakkam said the officials concerned who were supposed to hear out petitioners’ grievances did not hear them out. They also did not reply in writing.

The officials made the officials run from one table or office to another and were evasive while responding to the petitioners.

The same fate awaited petitioners who moved the Chief Minister’s Cell, the Iyakkam said and added that such officials brought a bad name to the State Government.

The administration should, therefore, initiate departmental action against such officials to bring accountability.