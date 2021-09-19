Ather Energy opens retail outlet in Coimbatore city

Electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy has ventured into the retail market in Coimbatore by opening an experience centre at Ramnagar.

According to a company press release, in association with Rajdurai’s E-Vehicles, Ather Space has completed 400 deliveries in the last three months. Tamil Nadu is the second State where it has on ground operations in three cities. “We are already looking to expand to a few more cities by the end of the year,” the release quoted Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, as saying. Under Ather Grid, it has seven charging stations in Coimbatore and plans to add eight to 10 charging stations.

The release added that the company is present in 18 cities and plans to expand in 50 by the end of this financial year. Most of its expansion is in partnership with dealers.

Ather Energy’s factory in Hosur is supported by the State government under its EV Policy.