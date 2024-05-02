GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At last, guest faculty at Bharathiar University poised to receive withheld remuneration

May 02, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

After enduring a five-month delay in salary disbursement, 58 guest faculty members at Bharathiar University are set to receive their payments within a week, according to an internal communique.

The faculty, receiving monthly remuneration in two slabs: ₹20,000 for those with a pass in National Eligibility Test/State Eligibility Test and ₹25,000 for those holding Ph.D degrees, had been left unpaid from December 2023 to April 2024. The faculty had been flagging the issue that had caused them financial strain all through.

Member of Vice-Chancellor Committee, F.X. Lovelina Little Flower cited procedural delay as the cause. “Payment processing commenced on April 30, following the approval from the Secretary of the Higher Education Department.”

Explaining further, Prof. Lovelina said a requirement that had arisen to secure approval of Syndicate had led to the delay in the disbursement of salary. “The secretary had emphasised on the Syndicate’s consent and the issue has been sorted now.”

As such, all outstanding salaries had been cleared, marking the conclusion of their service for the academic year 2023-24. Faculty members, who had served from July 2023 to April 2024, were reinstated after a month of termination in April, as per the norms, she said.

