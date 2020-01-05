Assam native held for sharing child pornography in FB

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested a man hailing from Assam under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act on charges of sharing child pornographic contents in Facebook.

Renda Basumatary (23), who was working in a tiles store on Pollachi - Palakkad Road, was arrested by the police on Saturday evening.

The social media cell of the rural police had found that he had been sharing child pornographic contents using Facebook and Facebook Message applications.

The police also found child pornography contents in his mobile phone.

A release issued by the rural police said that the social media cell was tracking persons who share child pornographic contents in social media, against whom action would be taken under provisions of the POCSO Act and the IT Act.

Student found dead

A 21-year-old student of an engineering college at Peelamedu in the city was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday.

The student hailed from a village near Mettur in Salem. The police said that the reason for the alleged suicide was yet to be known.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050.

Woman arrested

The R.S. Puram police arrested a 35-year-old woman on charges of stealing jewellery valued around ₹ 1.10 lakh.

R. Dhanalakshmi, a resident of Ondipudur, was arrested on Friday based on a complaint filed by A. Viswanathan of East Lokamanya Road at R.S. Puram.

The police said that the woman was working as domestic helper at the house of the complainant.

Youth assaulted

The Variety Hall Road police have registered a case and started searches for two persons who assaulted an 18-year-old youth who was standing at a bus waiting shelter on Oppanakara Street with his woman friend on Friday.

As per the complaint filed by the youth, who hails from Dharmapuri, two unknown persons approached him and his friend when they were standing at the bus waiting shelter on Friday evening.

They questioned the youth why he, a caste Hindu boy, was standing with a Muslim girl.

They allegedly assaulted him and verbally abused him, said the police.

Man gets 10 years imprisonment

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for abducting and molesting a 17-year-old girl in 2014, was sentenced for 10 years of imprisonment in Tiruppur on Saturday.

The Mahila Court ordered 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to V. Virumandi as well as ₹ 10,000 fine.