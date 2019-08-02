‘Apex court order will deter crime against children’

Two police officers who were shot at by Mohanakrishnan alias Mohanraj, the main accused in the siblings murder case, hailed the order of the Supreme Court that upheld the capital punishment awarded by the trial court to Manoharan, who was also involved in the crime. One of the siblings was also raped.

Mohanakrishnan was shot dead on November 9, 2010 when he fired at the two officers in a bid to escape, while both the accused were being taken to the scene of crime at Pollachi.

T. Jothi, then a sub-inspector (SI), who was shot in the left arm by Mohanakrishnan, termed the Apex court's decision as “justice ensured”.

Mohanakrishnan had grabbed Mr. Jothi's revolver and shot him in the arm inside the police vehicle. He then shot another SI, S. Muthumalai, in left side of the abdomen.

Police had said that in an act self-defence, Mr. Muthumalai shot two rounds at Mohanakrishnan. Inspector Annadurai, who was also in the vehicle, fired a round at the accused.

“The Supreme Court order upholding the death sentence will create a deterrent effect. This will create a fear among those who involve in crime against children,” said Mr. Muthumalai.

According to Mr. Muthumalai, the Apex court order is also a victory for the prosecution, which could prove Manoharan guilty.

“The incident took place before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act came into force. The case was registered under Sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police team could exhibit its best investigation skills in the case which did not have any eye witness for rape and the murders,” he said.